Students Express Concern Over Exam Dates, Urge NTA to Hold First Session in April. Here’s What They Say

JEE Mains 2023 Latest News: The exam date announcement has disappointed the students and teachers as board practical exams are due in January and the theory exams will be conducted in February. And stuents have less time for preparation.

JEE Mains 2023 Latest Update: The NTA has announced the JEE Main 2023 exam dates and said the Session 1 of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted in January 2023 and the second session will begin in April. According to the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

However, the exam date announcement has disappointed the students and teachers as board practical exams are also due in January and the theory exams will be conducted in February.

At this time, the CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for practical exams has already been announced and the practicals of Classes 10th and 12th would commence from January 1.

Taking to Twitter, several students expressed concern and demanded JEE Main 2023 session 1 to be held in April 2023. After they started expressing their grievances, the social media is now flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam date.

Teachers also expressed unhappiness over JEE Main 2023 exam schedule and said the window between JEE and Board exam practicals is a mere a week as per the JEE schedule.

One of the teachers said the schools will be closed in December and almost the first week of January in lieu of winter vacation, this will shorten the gap between board practicals and JEE. CBSE board practicals will be held in January and the JEE January session exam dates have given both teachers and students lesser time for preparation, he added.

Taking to Twitter, students said every time the schedule of #JEEMains Examination creates a situation of anxiety and cause a lot of mental stress for the Aspirants.

“#JEEMains2023 Session-1 Should be conducted in April, Not in Jan,” tweeted one of the users.

It’s a humble Request to @DG_NTA .

Students are facing huge mental stress. They couldn’t get enough time to prepare, as the session was delayed.

Pls Reschedule the dates, and conduct #jeemains2023 Session-1 in April. #jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023inApril #JEE2023 #anuragtyagi pic.twitter.com/udu8Q49DYI — Anurag Tyagi ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@TheAnuragTyagi) December 16, 2022

The pain of parents and students right now all because of the NTA#JEEMain2023inApril #jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 pic.twitter.com/mHMxKJ4rro — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) December 16, 2022

Humble Request to @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi 1. Relax the eligibility criteria of #JEEMain2023 to allow 2020 Class 12 passouts

2. POSTPONE JEE Main 2023 Jan Attempt to April

3. Remove the 75 Percent Criteria

Please Re-Tweet this! #jeemainsinapril #JEE2023ForAll2020 https://t.co/2UM684c3OV pic.twitter.com/ii7SjZ4MpO — Siri (@supersiri20) December 16, 2022

“As a Dropper Jee aspirant , We got less Then 6 Months for Preparation that is from August to January , This is Completely Injustice for us. Please Nta Give us Enough Time,” said another student.



