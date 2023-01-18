Home

Student’s Group Calls For Protest At Hansraj College Over ‘No Non-Veg Rule’

SFI Hansraj College has called for a protest on January 20 as non-veg food has been banned in the college canteen.

Delhi: The Student’s Federation of India (SFI) Hansraj College wing has called for a protest on January 20 over the discontinuation of non-veg food in the college canteen. The protest is not merely of the ban but also at the institution and alleged attempts at “saffronising the campus”.

The Hansraj College unit of the SFI said in a statement that an uproar is building inside the college campus against the “ban” on non-vegetarian food and the protest will be held outside the Hansraj Hostel on January 20.

A majority of the students, as much as 75 per cent, are against the ban according to SFI. The students said Hansraj College stopped serving non-vegetarian food at its canteen and hostel after it reopened following the pandemic in February last year. There has, however, been no official order on this.

According to PTI report, SFI has claimed that there have also been instances where the Hansraj administration confiscated eggs from students who brought it to the hostel.

“Majority of students of Hansraj are against this ban on non-vegetarian food and see this as an attempt to establish cultural hegemony. When these issues were raised on campus there was a violent response by the right-wing forces to suppress it,” the statement noted. “This response by the right-wing forces and the attitude of the administration towards this shows an attempt to saffronise the university spaces,” it added.

Third-year student Alok Sharma, who resides in a hostel, said the college stopped serving non-vegetarian food abruptly. “We were not informed about any such order. I dont think any order was issued. This is unfair. We are living away from our family and we need proper food,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)



