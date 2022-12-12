Monday, December 12, 2022
Students Injured As Science Project Explodes During Model Exhibition In Jharkhand WATCH VIDEO

A few students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier on Monday.

Jharkhand: A few students received injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition held at Ghatshila College earlier on Monday. As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, none of them is critical.

As per the college professor, around 11 students were injured, none of them is critical.




