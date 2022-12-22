Postpone JEE Mains 2023: The letter from the AISU comes at a time when the NTA announced that the first session of the JEE Main 2023 exam will be held between January 24-31, 2023.

On social media, several candidates are urging the NTA to postpone the first session of JEE Main 2023

Postpone JEE Mains 2023: As the chorus for the postponement of the JEE Mains 2023 is getting louder, the All India Students Union (AISU) wrote a fresh letter to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to reschedule the JEE Main 2023 exam. The letter, which was submitted on Tuesday, December 20, also asks for the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

The anxious students in the letter stated that since the JEE Counselling lasted till the end of October this year, they could not get enough time to study for the January exam. They also stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam circular too late, when only a month is left for it.

Taking to twitter, some of the aspirants stated that the Bihar Board exams and the CBSE practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 1 and this will make it more difficult for them to manage their studies and prepare for the exams.

“Considering JEE Main 2023 Session-I in last week of Jan 2023, JEE Advanced 2023 would most probably be conducted in May 2023. But if NTA accepts the aspirants’ demand and reschedules the Session-I to April 2023, JEE Advanced 2023 could be conducted in June 2023. So there’s a difference of just one month between the decision of the NTA and students’ demand,” the letter reads.

Apart from this, the students also pointed out that the 75 per cent eligibility criteria reintroduced this year for the examinees deprived many from writing JEE Main next year, as many students have scored below it. They demand the criteria be scrapped as soon as possible.

Here’s what they say:

Hon’ble Prime Minister,

We, the future of India, are humbly requesting you to please accept our 3 humble demands.

– POSTPONE JEE Mains 2023 Jan Attempt to April

– Remove the 75% Criteria

– Relaxation criteria to allow Class 12 passouts Cc: @narendramodi @PMOIndia — sk aftar hossain (@Teducatedaftar) December 21, 2022

“Pursuing engineering courses and becoming an engineer is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due to the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams,” said Ritu, a JEE-Main aspirant.

Sarfaraz, a social media user tweeted, “Not allowing us a fair chance in JEE Mains will be huge injustice. So please bring about fairness when it comes to exams as important as JEE”.



