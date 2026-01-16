WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For autistic children, receiving more hours of treatment may not lead to better outcomes, according to a new peer-reviewed study by researchers at the nonprofit Catalight Research Institute. The findings challenge long-standing guidelines that recommend 30 to 40 hours of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy per week for autistic children. ABA is a longstanding and commonly used treatment for autism. The study analyzed real-world clinical data from 725 autistic children receiving ABA across the United States over a one-year period. Researchers examined the relationship between treatment hours and measures of wellbeing, including communication, goal attainment and dangerous behavior. “For decades, families have been told that more hours mean better outcomes,” said Doreen Samelson, Ed.D., Catalight‘s chief clinical officer and lead author of the study. “Our findings suggest a more nuanced reality – one where more hours are not a reliable predictor of meaningful, real-world progress.” Key Findings:
- Higher hours of ABA were not associated with improvements in adaptive behavior, such as communication, socialization or daily living skills. Children receiving more hours tended to start out with lower baseline adaptive abilities and showed slower improvement
- Dangerous behaviors decreased over time regardless of treatment hours – suggesting reductions were not driven by dosage
- Baseline communication skills were a stronger predictor of outcomes than the number of hours
