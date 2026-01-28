BREA, Calif.

Jan. 27, 2026

About NuLiv Science

/PRNewswire/ — NuLiv Science, a leading plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company enabling people to lead healthier lives, announced the release of a new preclinical study evaluating the effects of AstraGin, its patented compound derived fromand, on intestinal barrier integrity and probiotic adhesion under inflammatory conditions. Published in), the study investigated AstraGin‘s ability to support intestinal epithelial barrier function using a widely acceptedhuman Caco-2 cell monolayer model exposed to lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a compound commonly used to simulate inflammatory response. The study demonstrated that AstraGinhelped to improve multiple indicators of intestinal barrier health. Treatment with AstraGinresulted in increased transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER), reduced FITC-dextran permeability, restored expression of key tight junction proteins including Claudin-1, Occludin, and ZO-1, and recovered cellular ATP levels compared to LPS-treated cells. In addition, AstraGindemonstrated to significantly enhance the growth and adhesion ofto intestinal epithelial cells, even under inflammatory conditions. The preclinical study assessed intestinal barrier integrity, cellular energy status, and probiotic growth and adhesion using established laboratory markers commonly associated with gut health and nutrient transport function. Results suggest that AstraGinhelps maintain a healthier intestinal environment by supporting barrier structure and fostering beneficial microbiota activity. “This study reinforces our earlier human research showing increases in beneficial gut bacteria with AstraGin,” said Richard Wang, CEO of NuLiv Science. “The data adds another dimension for brands formulating gut health products to really deliver for their end users.” The authors concluded that AstraGindemonstrated protective effects against LPS-induced inflammation in human epithelial cells and may be considered a functional food ingredient for maintaining a healthy gastrointestinal environment. For more information about AstraGinand the portfolio of preclinical and human studies supporting its role in gut health and nutrient utilization, please visitNuLiv Science, a Certified B-Corp, is a plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company that leverages the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to produce branded specialty ingredients. Partnering with academia for innovative and scientifically-based methods, NuLiv Science provides herbal-based wellness ingredients that enable people to lead healthier lives. SOURCE Nuliv Science