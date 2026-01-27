A landmark randomized crossover study in humans by researchers at Applied Cognition links sleep-related glymphatic activity to blood biomarker shifts for amyloid beta and tau. The researchers say the pattern is consistent with overnight movement of these proteins out of the brain and into the bloodstream, supporting the rationale for a new therapeutic approach to Alzheimer’s disease. Key findings:
- The researchers found that sleep (vs. sleep deprivation) was associated with higher morning blood levels of amyloid beta and tau, two proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting that during normal sleep these proteins were cleared from brain tissue overnight into the bloodstream.
- Using overnight monitoring of brain activity, blood-flow signals and interstitial fluid shifts, the researchers found that the sleep vs. sleep-deprivation differences in morning amyloid beta and tau levels are consistent with increased glymphatic clearance, the brain’s fluid-based “clean-up” system.
- The findings highlight glymphatic function as a potentially therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease.
Applied Cognition is clinical-stage platform therapeutics company advancing the brain’s glymphatic system to drug development. Enhancing glymphatic function is a promising new therapeutic strategy for treating neurodegenerative diseases. Using its first-in-class platform with continuous monitoring of glymphatic activity in humans, the company has successfully identified the first therapeutic target and its lead drug candidate to enhance glymphatic clearance of amyloid and tau. Applied Cognition is currently advancing its program for early-stage Alzheimer’s and expanding its pipeline to explore treatments for other conditions. SOURCE Applied Cognition
