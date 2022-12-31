National

Stunning Artwork Takes Over Delhi Walls As City Gets Ready For G20 Summit

The Delhi municipal authorities have begun decorating drab public walls in the city, including those of garbage dumps, with thematic paintings and murals for the G20 summit and meetings scheduled in 2023.

