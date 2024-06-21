NationalPolitics

Stunning Birds Eye View Of Train Crossing Worlds Highest Chenab Rail Bridge In J&K

“It was successfully carried out starting at 12:35 pm from Sangaldan and reaching Reasi at 2:05 pm. On the way it passes through nine tunnels with a combined length of 40.787 km and longest tunnel T-44 of 11.13 km,” it added.

The video of the trial run shows a train passing through the towering railway bridge over the Chenab River.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, also shared the pictures of the trial run on X and said: “Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan – Reasi section of USBRL project. Jammu & Kashmir”.

When will the project complete?

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, covering 272 kilometres, is set for completion by year-end. Currently, trains operate from Kanyakumari to Katra and Baramulla to Sangaldan in Kashmir. The project encountered hurdles due to intricate geological and topographical conditions. A report by Times of India quoted sources in the Railways as saying that the trial between Sangaldan and Reasi is expected to start from June 30.

About Chenab Rail Bridge

The Chenab Rail Bridge, a true engineering marvel, stands tall at a staggering 359 meters above the Chenab river, surpassing the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by around 35 meters. This monumental 1,315 metre-long bridge is a key component of a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing accessibility to the Kashmir valley through the Indian Railway network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section of the USBRL project on February 20, 2024. The project, which received official approval in December 2004, witnessed the completion of track laying by March 2023.

The project’s initial phase, encompassing the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequently, in June 2013, the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section was unveiled, followed by the inauguration of the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The Chenab Rail Bridge stands as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and commitment to enhancing connectivity in the region.




