Stunning Light Show At Parliament, North And South Block On Republic Day Is A Treat For The Eyes
As India celebrated 74th Republic Day, a stunning light show was organised at the Parliament House, North Block and South Block.
Republic Day 2023: As India celebrated 74th Republic Day, a stunning light show was organised at the Parliament House, North Block and South Block. The buildings were illuminated in Tricolour as the country celebrated the occassion with great fervous.
A video of the Parliament House, North Block and South Block being illuminated was shared by news agency ANI.
Delhi: North Block, South Block and Parliament illuminated on the occasion of #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/rrfpMZnl9t
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Earlier in the day, India showcased it military prowess infused with a spirit of “aatmanirbharta” and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path. “Nari Shakti” was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 9:15 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online And On Tv In India
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I...
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand Toss Playing XI Live Streaming at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi 7 PM IST January 24, Friday
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s...
EPF Subscribers Can Check PF Balance Using UMANG App, SMS, Phone Number. Here’s How
[ad_1] Home BusinessProvident Fund: EPF Subscribers Can Check PF Balance Using UMANG App, SMS, Phone Number. Here’s How Provident Fund...
Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway
[ad_1] Home ViralScorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway Currently, the probe is underway...
Ravi Teja Unveils His Noir Action Thriller Ravanasura Teaser on His Birthday Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentRavi Teja Unveils His Noir Action-Thriller Ravanasura Teaser on His Birthday – Watch Ravi Teja recently unveiled the...
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
[ad_1] Home News IndiaMassive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot | Watch...
Average Rating