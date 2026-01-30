Style Baazar, one of Eastern India’s leading value fashion retail brands, is

proud to associate with the BRC TATA Structura Marathon 2026, organised by The Bengal Rowing

Club, reaffirming its commitment to fitness, community engagement and an active lifestyle.

The much-awaited marathon that held on 25th January 2026 against the scenic backdrop of Rabindra

Sarobar Lake, Kolkata, and featured multiple race categories of 15 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km, welcoming

runners of all ages and fitness levels. This year marked the introduction of the 15 km category, adding a

new challenge for passionate runners.

Adding prestige to the event, the Honourable Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Shri Manoj Kumar

Verma, IPS, graciously agreed to be the Guest of Honour at the marathon. He flagged off the race and also

actively participated in the 10 km category, inspiring runners and spectators alike with his presence and

commitment to fitness

As the Presenting Partner, Style Baazar’s association reflects the brand’s philosophy of celebrating

everyday champions and encouraging healthy, confident living. Known for making fashion accessible to

all, Style Baazar continues to strengthen its bond with the community through meaningful initiatives

beyond retail.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Kedia, Co-founder & Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited

(Style Baazar) said “At Style Baazar, we believe that a healthy community is the foundation of a vibrant

city. The BRC Tata Structura Marathon 2026 beautifully brings together fitness, inclusivity, and the spirit

of Kolkata at the iconic Rabindra Sarobar. We are proud to be associated with an event that inspires

people of all ages to challenge themselves, celebrate well-being, and run together towards a healthier

tomorrow.”

With strong support from partners like Style Baazar, the marathon is set to once again stand out as one of

Kolkata’s most anticipated and celebrated sporting events.