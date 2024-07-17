Su-Kam Targets INR 6000 Crore of Revenue in Next Five Years

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., a leading player in the power backup and solar solutions industry, has set an ambitious target of achieving INR 6000 crore in revenue over the next five years. Expecting to close the current financial year with turnover of INR 700 crore, the company is positive to reach the targeted figure of revenue by 200% YoY (year-over-year) growth in turnover.

Mr. Sanchit Sekhwal Goyal, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited

With a robust growth trajectory fuelled by innovative products and a strong focus on customer-centric solutions supported by advanced technologies, Su-Kam aims to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for reliable power solutions across India and global markets.

The company aims to utilize its widespread distribution channels, advanced technology, and dedication to eco-friendly practices to meet its growth objectives. Su-Kam is currently focused on the production of lithium batteries, e-mobility solutions, and solar energy products. Thanks to its technological expertise and commitment to sustainability, Su-Kam strives to lead the industry in innovative and environmentally friendly solutions.

Reaffirming the company’s dedication to enlightening and supporting lives globally, Mr. Sanchit Sekhwal Goyal, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited said, “Achieving a revenue of INR 6000 crore in the next five years underscores our confidence in the market and our ability to deliver superior value to our stakeholders. Our strategic focus remains unabated on leading the world towards a sustainable future with our environment-friendly products and solutions. We take pride in being at the forefront of the power solutions sector for over three decades, entering various segments-be it inverters, batteries, or solar solutions.”

He added that the consistent delivery of cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to quality and reliability has made Su-Kam a household name not only in India but globally. “Growing with market demand, Su-Kam has been expanding its portfolio to include a comprehensive range of lithium-based products for various applications such as solar power systems, electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS), and telecommunications,”said Mr. Goyal.

Under new management, Su-Kam is rapidly progressing towards greater achievements. By investing in upskilling its existing workforce and maintaining its longstanding channel partner network, the company aims to enhance its legacy with the expertise of new leadership and technological advancements.

Su-Kam has consistently pioneered advancements in energy storage systems, solar inverters, and other renewable energy solutions, catering to diverse sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality has earned it a trusted reputation among customers globally.

Su-Kams recent move highlights its strategic focus. The companys short-term goals include building a robust network and reinforcing its brand legacy. In the long term, Su-Kam aims to lead the industry globally in all its product segments. This leadership will be achieved by integrating green technologies into its core operations.

Su-Kams recent strategic shift underscores its dedication to long-term growth. The companys immediate objectives include establishing a strong network and solidifying its brand reputation. In the long run, Su-Kam aspires to be a global leader across all its product categories. This goal will be realized by embedding green technologies into its core operations. The Indian governments initiatives, such as the National Solar Mission and other environment friendly initiatives, demonstrate a commitment to a greener future. Renewable energy fights climate change and drives economic growth and global collaboration. Its a clear path to a cleaner and brighter future.

For more information, please visit website www.su-kam.com.