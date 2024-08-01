Home

Sub-Classification Within Reserved Classes SC/STs Is Permissible, Observes Supreme Court

The seven-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said sub-classification is permissible to grant separate quotas for more backwards within the SC/ST categories.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said sub-classification within the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is permissible. The top court observed that states are empowered to make this classification for granting quota in jobs and admissions. In a major development, the top court — by 6:1 majority — set aside its own 2004 judgment in the Chinnaiah case that ruled against sub-classification of scheduled castes (SC).

CJI DY Chandrachud says there are 6 opinions. Justice Bela Trivedi has dissented and the CJI said majority of us have overruled EV Chinnaiah and we hold sub classification is permitted.

Notably, this SC verdict overrules the 2004 judgment of a five-judge Constitution bench in the case of EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh.











