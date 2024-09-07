NationalPolitics

Submit Nominations For Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar; Details Inside

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 7, 2024
0 102 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Submit Nominations For Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar; Details Inside

The child should be an Indian citizen and residing in India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Nominations, Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Ministry of Women and Child Development, PMRBP, children

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women & Child Development organises Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar (PMRBP) every year to celebrate the energy, determination, ability, zeal, and enthusiasm of the children of India.

Nominate your choice for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar.

Watch The Video Here

The child should be an Indian citizen and residing in India. The age should not exceed 18 years (as on the last date of receipt of application/nomination).

The last date of submission of the nomination of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 on National Awards Portal, i.e., on https://awards.gov.in is September 15, 2024.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 7, 2024
0 102 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Omar Abdullah Viz Article 370

September 7, 2024

Sunita Kejriwal Rallies Support for AAP, Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Haryana’s Lion’

September 7, 2024

Omar Abdullah’s BIG Claim Ahead Of J-K Polls

September 7, 2024

Omar Abdullah Says No purpose Was Served By Executing Afzal Guru; BJP Hits Back, Says ‘Siding With A Terrorist’

September 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow