Submit Nominations For Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar; Details Inside

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women & Child Development organises Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar (PMRBP) every year to celebrate the energy, determination, ability, zeal, and enthusiasm of the children of India.

Nominate your choice for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar.

The child should be an Indian citizen and residing in India. The age should not exceed 18 years (as on the last date of receipt of application/nomination).

The last date of submission of the nomination of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 on National Awards Portal, i.e., on https://awards.gov.in is September 15, 2024.











