Monday, November 7, 2022
National

Submit Report On Morbi Bridge Collapse In 7 Days

It has sought a report from the state on the entire incident within a week and fixed November 14 as the next date for a hearing.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: The Gujarat High Court taking suo moto cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident has sought a report from the state government in the next 7 days. It has sought a report from the state on the entire incident within a week and fixed November 14 as the next date for a hearing.

The notice has been sent to state government officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, and State Human Rights Commission.

A nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday i.e.. 30th of October.

The police registered a complaint against the contractor, agency and workers. A total of nine persons — two managers of the Oreva Company limited, two booking clerks, three security guards, and two workers were arrested on October 31.

Chief Officer of Morbi Nagar Palika Sandipsinh Zala, has been suspended.

A 15-year maintenance contract was signed between Morbi Municipal Corporation and Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited, the parent company of Oreva Group, in March 2022 that was valid till 2037.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 12:51 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 12:58 PM IST





