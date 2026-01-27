Home

News

Sudden hailstorm, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit Noida, Gurugram, IMD puts NCR cities on Orange Alert

IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR as hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast due to an active Western Disturbance affecting large parts of north India.



What does orange alert indicate?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Residents need to be prepared for more active weather this week

Expect more rain, thunderstorms and hail activity for a few more days

IMD predictions indicate drop in maximum temperatures this week

Safety guidelines to be followed during stormy weather

Avoid travelling if it’s not necessary.

Take shelter during hailstorms.

Stay away from windows during storms.

Pedestrians and motorists should take all precautions while commuting.

Delhi-NCR and neighbourhood areas are under the grip of severe weather triggered by the active Western Disturbance. Dense clouds, rain, hailstorms, and strong gusty winds have been plaguing north India since Sunday (January 29). While IMD has forecast heavy rain and hailstorms at isolated places under the strong orange alert for Delhi-NCR over the next 24-48 hours. IMD expects thunderstorms and lightning to accompany rainfall in Delhi-NCR. Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over isolated places of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan states. Rain, thunderstorms and hail warning: All you need to know about orange alert issued by IMDOrange alert by IMD indicates occurrence of moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and hail at isolated places. Wind speed during the period is also expected to be 30-50 km/hr gustiness.The orange alert in effect over Delhi-NCR means individuals should expect disruptions, schools and offices may cancel work, roads may get slippery because of rain and hail while pockets of urban flooding may also occur. The Delhi traffic police and MCD officials should also be prepared for heavy-duty cleanup operations post storm activity.Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue for a major part of this week over north India. Weather conditions are expected to be more active not just towards Delhi-NCR but also in northwards direction. States like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand too can expect rain and thunderstorms with possibility of snowfall over isolated places.Due to cloud cover and rain incoming into the region, maximum temperatures are likely to see a steep drop further intensifying the winter cold. Delhi on Sunday recorded one of its coldest day of this January after several years. Strong western disturbance active in weather: Impact likely over northwest India to Jammu-Kashmir IMD further warned that rainfall accompanied by snowfall and hail will occur over western Himalayan region of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand states. Strong thunderstorms accompanied by lightning will lash plains over Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. These states also fall under the radar for isolated hailstorms. People living in these states especially farmers should take all precautions and cover crops and loose items which might get damaged.During heavy rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms:Conditions are expected to improve from Thursday onwards as Western Disturbance gradually moves away from north India. However since rain is likely to continue during the period, temperatures are not expected to rise significantly.