Sudden Water Cut In Delhi; Supply Disrupted Till January 20 | List Of Affected Areas Here

Several areas in Delhi to face water cut issues that will persist till tomorrow morning.

Sudden water Cut In Delhi; Supply Disrupted Till January 20 | List Of Affected Areas Here (Representational Image)

Delhi: Water supply have been disrupted in several parts of Delhi in wake of sudden leak in a raw water line. The water cut will persist till January (Thursday) morning till 5 am according to statement by Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Residents of the affected areas are further advised to store sufficient amount of water. Meanwhile water tankers will be made available on request only. DJB said, “Due to sudden leakage at another point on 1500mm raw water line to Nangloi WTP at Pooth Khurd, the supply to following areas will not be further available till 5 A.M. on 20/01/2023 to attend the leakage.”

Delhi Water Cut Today: List Of Affected Areas

Mundka including adjoining colonies, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranhola Village, Bakkarwala, Nangloi JJC and Camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Garden ground of colonies, Fish Market Booster command area colonies, Vikas Nagar group of colonies, Uttam Nagar group of colonies, Matiala area, Hastsal, Diachaon Kalan, Jharoda Village will face water cuts on Friday.

Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies, Chawla Village, Badusarai, Daulatpur, Hasanpur, Kharkhari, Jhuljhuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffarpur Kalan, Khera dabar, Malikpur, Mundhela Khurd and Kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages and colonies

Water Emergency Numbers

DJB has issued a set of numbers in case of water emergency.

Central Control Room : 1916

: 1916 For Nangloi, Mundka, Nihal Vihar, Ranhola etc : 8527995819, 8527995817

: 8527995819, 8527995817 For Dichaon Kalan, Jharoda, Sainik Vihar etc : 8527995818, 18001217744

: 8527995818, 18001217744 For Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar etc: 9650291433, 8800895705,18001217744

9650291433, 8800895705,18001217744 For Fish Market Booster areas: 011-25174140

011-25174140 For villages and colonies under Ujwa and Daulatpur UGR: 9650288663, 9289891057

9650288663, 9289891057 For Matiala area: 9650290874, 9650806927.



