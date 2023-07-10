Menu
Sudhir Dutta wins the prestigious 3rd edition of CLEF Music Award in Mumbai

By: MAHIYAN CHAKRABORTY

Sudhir Dutta, a multi-talented personality, a famous Tabla maestro as well as a well known industrialist, was born in a famous musical family. 

His father Lt. Pandit Dhurjjati Sekhar Dutta, a distinguished Tabla Nawaz, taught him to play the first beats of rhythm. Later, he was blessed with the lessons of the legendary Tabla Maestro Pandit Dharamnath Singh, Pandit Dulal Natto and Pandit Kumar Bose of Farrakabad Gharana, Delhi Gharana and Beneras Gharana, respectively.

Sudhir Dutta started public performances at a very tender age, in the prestigious  Dover Lane Music  Conference, ITC Sangeet Research Acamedy, Doon School of Dehra Dun, ONGC Annual Conference, DVC Recreation Club, and in many other renowned places in India and abroad .

His own style of playing tabla has won the heart of millions of people. His master strokes have also won him appreciation from Legends like Pandit Kumar Bose, Pandit Dulal Natto, Pandit Manas Chakroborty, Ustad Maskur Ali Kha, Ustad Mubarak Ali Kha, Pandit A.T. Kanan, Malabika Kanan, Ajay Kichlu and Bijay Kichlu. 

At present, he is involved in many Bengali films and serials as a producer and music director.

Sudhir Dutta, in his career so far, has won many prestigious awards for his contribution in the music industry, which includes the Mirchi Music Awards, the Mother Teresa International Award and the Bengal Excellence Award, to name a few. 

The latest feather in his cap has been his recently won 3rd edition of CLEF Music Award on 2nd June at Novotel, Mumbai, where he received a special award as Music Director for his newest released Hindi feature film, ‘Rajnandini’.

