Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNationalSuella Braverman Resigns As UK Home Secretary
National

Suella Braverman Resigns As UK Home Secretary

admin
By admin
0
59



London: Indian-origin Suella Braverman has resigned as UK Home Secretary, according to reports emerging from her office in London on Wednesday. Braverman, the daughter of a Goan-origin father and Tamil-origin mother, was only appointed Home Secretary 43 days ago when British Prime Minister Liz Truss took charge at 10 Downing Street.Also Read – New United Kingdom Prime Minister To Be Announced On September 5 | List Of Probable Candidates Inside

Her exit followed a face-to-face meeting with Truss earlier on Wednesday and is not believed to be the result of disagreement over government policy. It comes soon after the sacking of Krasinski Kwarteng as chancellor last Friday and the axing of the majority of the government’s mini-budget on Monday by his successor, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Also Read – As Boris Johnson Quits As UK PM, A List Of His Possible Successors

The move is expected to further shake up Truss’ embattled leadership.





Source link

Previous article30 PM IST October 20 Thu
Next articleThese States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days Says IMD Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677