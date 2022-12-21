Menu
Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor Arrive In Style For The Success Party Of ‘ The Archies’

Suhana Khan personified elegance in a red bodycon attire. Khushi on the other hand looked gorgeous in a satin purple dress. They posed for the shutterbugs and donned their brightest smiles. Watch video



Published: December 21, 2022 4:03 PM IST


Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. As the makers recently wrapped the shoot of the same, they arranged a wrap-up party in town. Suhana, Khushi along with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda were seen arriving a plush pub in Bandra. Bhumi Pednekar was also spotted at the airport in olive green outfit and many other celebs were spotted in style. Watch video 

 




