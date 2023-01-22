Suhana Khan in Pink, Shanaya Kapoor in Red, Breaks The Internet at Kendall Jenner
On Saturday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor partied with Kendall Jenner at a hotel launch party in Dubai. Shanaya shared several photos from the grand occasion on her Instagram stories.
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two emerging star kids who have achieved massive stardom even before making their debut. Fans were not surprised to see the two BFF’s together at a party. However, no one anticipated that they would be joined by model, Kendall Jenner. The duo attended her party at a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and even posed with her for a picture.
Suhana Khan was all decked up in sizzling pink dress while Shanaya on the other hand, was seen in strapless bandeau crepe mini dress. Kendall Jenner adorned olive green dress that she paired with latex gloves. On Saturday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a number of pictures and videos from the grand occasion. The fabulous trio smiled for the camera while standing beside each other.
Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan at Kendall Jenner’s Dubai Bash:
Shanaya Kapoor also shared a photo of Kendall conversing with other guests at a table behind her
On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor was set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. However, there has been no news about the film since the announcement. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will star alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Aly Khan.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 8:14 AM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 8:15 AM IST
