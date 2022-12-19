Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda wrapped up The Archies shoot by cutting cake and celebrating in matching outfits.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Wrap Up The Archies, Cut Cake And Celebrate in Matching Outfits – PICS

Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Wrap Up The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda finally wrapped-up the shooting if The Archies. The young actors make their Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial based on the American comic series Archie. Zoya shared a series of pictures from the wrap-up party of her live-action musical film. Suhana, Agastya and Khushi can be seen celebrating with the filmmaker by cutting the cake. The Indian adaptation of the popular comic series will be streaming on Netflix. Agastya is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the great-grandson of late showman Raj Kapoor. While Suhana and Khushi are Shah Rukh Khan and the late Sridevi’s daughters respectively.

CHECK OUT ZOYA KHTAR’S POST ON THE ARCHIES WRAP UP BASH:

THE ARCHIES GANG CELEBRATES PRE-CHRISTMAS BASH

Zoya captioned her post as, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude ♥️🙏🧿.” As the whole crew posed in one of the photos posted by the director, a banner in the background read, “Sing out! For Christmas is here.” The lead actors posed with Zoya on the set and there was also a little cake-cutting by the cast. Agastya plays Archie, while Suhana and Khushi play Veronica and Betty respectively. Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his sister Navya Naveli commented with heart emojis on Zoya’s post. The Filmmaker’s mother Honey Irani wrote, “Congratulations and all the best to the entire team,” adding two thumbs up emojis.

The Archies is expected to release in January 2023.

