Home

Entertainment

Suhana Khan Looks Her Sexy Best at Dubai Events With Mom Gauri Khan And BFF Shanaya Kapoor – See Inside Pics

Suhana Khan shared pictures from Dubai events with her mother Gauri Khan and BFF Shanaya Kapoor after they returned to Mumbai on Sunday.



Suhana Khan Looks Her Sexy Best at Dubai Events With Mom Gauri Khan And BFF Shanaya Kapoor – See Inside Pics



Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attended a hotel launch event in Dubai. Shanaya Kapoor also joined the mother-daughter duo for the lavish affair. SRK’s daughter treated fans with her hot photos from Dubai. She captioned them with a black heart emoji and wrote, “Thank you,” to the hotel staff and management for hosting them. Suhana Khan wore a light pink mini dress for Kendall Jenner’s event and wore a black gown on the second day in Dubai.

Suhana Khan posed for the camera in a sultry black gown and held a matching clutch. She made heads turn at the hotel launch event in Dubai. She tied her hair in a chic bun and accessorised her look with drop earrings.

SUHANA KHAN’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM POST

Suhana Khan shared another picture with her mother Gauri and BFF Shanaya from the launch party. While Suhana looked pretty in a light pink dress, Shanaya grabbed eyes in a strapless red dress and Gauri stunned in a black gown.

Suhana Khan confidently posed at the party in a pink dress worth Rs 93K approximately in the third photo. Her dress featured embellished spaghetti straps with bow adornments and a plunging square neckline. She rounded her look with drop earrings and open hair.

Suhana Khan’s Instagram post went viral in no time and garnered immense love from her friends and fans. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “My suuuuuuuu.” Ananya Panday quickly reacted and wrote, “Pretty girl suzie.” Her mother Bhavana Panday dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Suhana’s fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Effortlessly elegant and beautiful 🤍✨.” Another user wrote, “respectfully you are so fine.”

The lavish Atlantis The Royal hotel’s grand launch on the Dubai island of Palm Jumeirah was a star-studded affair. Celebs like Liam Payne and Kendall Jenner attended the event, while Beyonce gave a special performance. Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar were among the Bollywood celebs and star kids present at the events.

Topics



