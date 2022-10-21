Friday, October 21, 2022
Suhana Khan Serves Hottest Saree Look For Diwali in Backless Blouse And Sleek Bun

Suhana Khan hot look in saree: Suhana Khan was one of the special guests at the Diwali party hosted by designer Manish Malhotra. Many Bollywood celebrities lined up at the designer’s house on Thursday evening, looking their best to exchange Diwali greetings. Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, accompanied her besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor at the Diwali party.Also Read – Viral Video: Not Colours or Flowers, Delhi Woman Makes Exquisite Rangoli With Threads & Iron Nails | Watch

The pictures of the young actor dressed up in a sparkly saree are now doing the rounds on the internet. Suhana looked absolutely glamorous in a beige saree that she wore to the Diwali bash last night. It was one from Malhotra’s collection and the girl teamed it up with a sexy blouse. Staying true to her sensuous style, Suhana wore a backless strappy blouse and styled her hair in a bun. She further wore subtle diamond jewellery to go with her saree. Perfectly bronzed makeup and lots of highlighter finished Suhana’s party look. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Stunning Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Stars That Will Make You Look Unique And Elegant – Watch Video

CHECK SUHANA KHAN’S HOT SAREE LOOK FROM MANISH MALHOTRA’S DIWALI PARTY

Suhana Khan Serves Hottest Saree Look For Diwali in Backless Blouse And Sleek Bun – See Pics From Manish Malhotra’s Party

Suhana is soon going to debut in the film industry alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others in Netflix’s The Archies which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana met her ‘Charlie’s angels’ at the Diwali party who were also dressed glamorously in fusion outfits. While Ananya wore black Manish Malhotra separates with a long jacket, Shanaya turned up in another sparkly and sequined number by the designer. Janhvi, on the other hand, looked pretty in her deep green sequined lehenga that came with a very sexy blouse. Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: Planning To Buy Gold? Remember THESE 5 Things

The other beauties who graced the occasion at Malhotra’s house were Shilpa Shetty-Shamita Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet Singh, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi. Did you like Suhana’s Diwali look though?





