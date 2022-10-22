Saturday, October 22, 2022
Suhana, Nysa And Other Celebs Who Graced Their Presence Last Night

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar hosted a lavish Diwali bash at their Mumbai residence on Friday. Previously, Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra also hosted grand Diwali parties attended by a slew of B-Town A-listers. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and Suhana Khan were among those who attended Bhumi’s party. Here’s a look at what stars wore for the Diwali Bash.Also Read – Last Moment Diwali Plans? Here Are 5 Ways To Celebrate Festivals Of Lights In Delhi-NCR

Bhumi Pednekar With Her Sister Samiksha Pednekar

The host herself turned heads at the Diwali party. Bhumi Pednekar wore a quirky and stylish lehenga set that mixed various Rajasthani sartorial influences in various shades. It has a sultry blouse with double straps, a plunging neckline, and glistening embellishments. Bhumi paired it with a peplum lehenga and an intricately embroidered dupatta. While, her sister Samiksha Pednekar was seen in grey embellished lehenga and intricate dupatta and choli. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Quick And Easy Sweets Recipes to Delight Your Taste Buds

Also Read – Why Is Dhanteras Called ‘Yamadeepdaan’? This Is The Story Behind Dhanvantri Trayodashi

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh arrived with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, at Bhumi Pednekar’s party. The actor slipped into Red co-Ord set, a glistening embroidered bralette with floral palazzo pants and a sheer cape jacket. The diva completed her look with statement earrings, a gold clutch, light makeup, and open tresses. Jackky complemented Rakul in lavendar kurta pyjama set.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter, Suhana Khan made a glamorous appearance at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. She wore a gold heavily embellished saree and a matching blouse. To complete the look, Suhana went with retro-styled messy bun, elegant jewels, and subtle smokey makeup look. She also paired the sequined saree with a bralette-styled blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Nysa Devgan

Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s daughter, Nysa Devgan attended the party with her B-Town friends. For the occasion, she wore a strappy gold-colored embellished blouse with a lehenga, and dupatta set. To complete the look, Nysa went with Delicate jewellery, nude lip shade, wavy tresses and dewy makeup that rounded off her attire.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and his actress-wife Patralekhaa dressed up in traditional attire for Bhumi Pednekar’s party. Patralekhaa looked stunning in a sequin georgette saree and an off-the-shoulder blouse, while Rajkummar wore a purple brocade embroidered bandhgala kurta and white pyjama pants.

Which Bollywood Celeb’s Look You Think Was the Best? Tell us in The Comments Below





