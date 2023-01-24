Home

Nora Fatehi Was Jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez, Lying to ED Now: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Hits Back in New Statements

After Nora Fatehi alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her to be his girlfriend in exchange of money, the conman now claims that it was Nora who was after his life while he was still dating Jacqueline Fernandez. Read on.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case Update: Actor Nora Fatehi recently talked about her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is the prime accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actor told the Enforcement Directorate that she had no personal relationship with the alleged conman and he had offered her to be his girlfriend in exchange for money. Now, the conman, in his 4-page statement, hit back at Nora’s claims. He said it was not him but the actor who was after his life while he was still dating another actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also involved in the case.

Sukesh said in his statement that he bought luxury cars, expensive bags, and other things not just for herself but also for her family members and friends. The conman said, “Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline and was always brainwashing me against Jacqueline so that she wanted me to leave Jacqueline and start dating her, Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day, and if I don’t answer her call she used to keep on calling me.”

Contesting Nora’s claims that Sukesh wanted to give her a car but she refused to accept it, Sukesh said the actor would feel that her existing car ‘Mercedes CLA’ makes her look ‘cheap’ and therefore, she asked him to buy her another swanky car. “Nora claims that she did not want a car, or she did not take it for herself is a very big lie, as she was after my life that her car had to be changed, as the ‘CLA’ that she had looked very cheap, so then me and her selected car I have her, and the chats and screenshots are very well with the ED, so there is no lie at all,” he said.

Sukesh also alleged that Nora cannot present the receipts of the Hermes bags that she uses until today because those are all gifted to her by him. The conman alleged that she would send her the pictures of the expensive bags that she wanted him to buy for her. “She kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using to date, asking her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than 2 crores.”

The conman, who is currently lodged at the Mandoli jail in Delhi, claimed that Nora took a large sum of money from him to buy a house for herself in Morocco. “Today she talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape the law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her.”

Both Nora and Jacqueline have turned witnesses for ED in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While he has named the two and other actors including Chahatt Khanna and Nikki Tamboli in his case, all of them have alleged that they were duped by the conman.



