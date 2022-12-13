As soon as these fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached the sky, the Chinese called back their drones.

Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Jet That Shooed Off Chinese UAVs; What Makes This IAF Fighter Enemies' Nightmare

Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Jet: For many days, China was working to provoke Indian soldiers in Tawang. Was sending drones from across the border. To answer this, sorties of Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets were made from Tezpur Air Force Station. As soon as these fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached the sky growling, the Chinese called back their drones. Now it is important to know what a powerful fighter jet this is.

SUKHOI-30MKI IS AN ADVANCED VERSION OF RUSSIA’S SUKHOI-27

Sukhoi-30MKI is an advanced version of Russia’s Sukhoi-27. The Indian Air Force has 272 Sukhoi-30 MKIs. They are based at Tezpur Air Force Station since 2009. There is a second squadron of the Air Force. This is the only fighter jet that different countries adapt according to their own. or make changes so that we can deploy it according to the geographical location of our country.

HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED MANUFACTURES SUKHOI-30MKI IN INDIA

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactures the Sukhoi-30MKI in India. Russia’s Sukhoi Corporation started making this fighter jet in 1995. In 1997, HAL took its license and started changing the fighter jet according to our needs. MKI is called (Modernizirovannyi Kommercheskiy Indiski – Modernised Commercial Indian) in the Russian language.

POWERED BY LYULKA AL-31FP AFTERBURNING TURBOFAN ENGINES

The length of Sukhoi is 72 feet. Wingspan is 48.3 feet. Height is 20.10 feet. Its weight is 18,400 KG. It is powered by Lyulka L-31FP afterburning turbofan engines, which gives it a power of 123 kilonewtons. Due to this engine and its aerodynamic design, the fighter jet flies at a speed of 2120 km per hour. Its range is also 3000 kilometers. If refueled midway, it can go up to 8000 kms. It can fly up to a height of about 57 thousand feet.

SUKHOI-30MKI IS FITTED WITH A 30MM GRYAZEV-SHIPUNOV AUTOCANNON

The Sukhoi-30MKI is fitted with a 30mm Grizhev-Shipunov autocannon which fires 150 rounds in a minute, which means the enemy’s aircraft, drone, or helicopter cannot escape. It has 12 hard points. That is, the place where the weapon is placed. 4 types of rockets can be installed in it. Four types of missiles and 10 types of bombs can be used. Or a mixture of all these can be applied.

BRAHMOS MISSILES CAN BE DEPLOYED IN THIS FIGHTER JET

The hardpoints of the Sukhoi-30MKI have more facility to fire weapons. If multiple racks are installed then 14 weapons can be installed in it. It can lift weapons weighing a total of 8130 KG. BrahMos missiles can also be deployed in this fighter jet.



