Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi To Attend

Who Is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

-Sukhvinder Singh is known in political circles for not sharing cordial relation with six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

-Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu began his career in student politics and rose to the position of party state unit chief from 2013 to 2019.

-Hailing from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Sukhvinder Singh has served the National Student Union of India (NSUI), party’s student wing, during his college days. He was elected president of its state unit in 1989.

-From 1998-2008, Sukhu, who is known for his proximity with former Union minister Anand Sharma, also served as the president of the state Youth Congress.

-Before joining the state politics, he twice served as councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla from 1992 and 2002.