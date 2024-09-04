Home

‘Sukoon Bhara Din’: Swati Maliwal Slams Sunita Kejriwal Over Her Post On Bibhav Kumar’s Release In Assault Case



Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal for posting comments over Bibhav Kumar’s release from jail as ‘reprieve’ in assault case. Bibhav is an accused of assaulting Maliwal.

Sunita took to X and shared a picture of Kumar. She captioned it as a ‘day of relief’.

Sunita’s post irked Maliwal where she retorted on the platform, saying that the chief minister’s wife is feeling relieved after Kumar got bail. And at the time of incident, she was present in the house when I was being beaten by him.

Swati said that how someone can protect his sister and daughter when someone finds solace in people like him. She further added that the God is watching and justice will be done.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar on September 2. The top court barred him visiting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence until all witnesses are not examined in the case.

Maliwal, once who was a close confidant of Kejriwal,turned critic of AAP leaders for not supporting her in the case. On the other hand, the party leaders put their weight behind Kumar and dismissed her allegations. The party had stated that she is creating a scene at the behest of her new political masters.

The trial court and Delhi high Court had dismissed his bail pleas in the past.











