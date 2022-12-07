In India, Sula Vineyards Limited has a presence in 25 states and 6 union territories, as of September 30, 2022. The company also has expanded into overseas markets selling its products in over 20 countries including Spain, France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Sula Vineyards, India’s Largest Winemaker, To Go IPO Route Soon: Check Details

Mumbai: Established in 1999, Sula Vineyards played a major role in paving the way for Nashik in becoming India’s ‘Wine Capital’. In a span of over two decades, the company has emerged as a leading winemaker in the country and as of March 31, 2022, Sula Vineyards is India’s largest wine producer and seller.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards will be open for subscription from December 12, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

SULA VINEYARDS IPO DETAILS

IPO Date Dec 12, 2022 to Dec 14, 2022 Face Value ₹2 per share Issue Size 26,900,530 shares of ₹2

(aggregating up to ₹[.] Cr) Offer for Sale 26,900,530 shares of ₹2

(aggregating up to ₹[.] Cr) Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Price Band Rs 340-Rs357 per share QIB Shares Offered Not more than 50% of the Offer NII (HNI) Shares Offered Not less than 15% of the Offer Retail Shares Offered Not less than 35% of the Offer Company Promoters Rajeev Samant is the company promoter.

SULA VINEYARDS IPO TENTATIVE DATES

Event Opening Date Dec 12, 2022 Closing Date Dec 14, 2022 Basis of Allotment Dec 19, 2022 Initiation of Refunds Dec 20, 2022 Credit of Shares to Demat Dec 21, 2022 Listing Date Dec 22, 2022

SULA VINEYARDS FINANCIAL INFORMATION (RESTATED)

Period Ended Total Assets (In Crores) Total Revenue (In Crores) Profit After Tax (Percentage) Net Worth (In Crores) Total Borrowing (In Crores) 31-Mar-20 831.04 523.21 -15.94 299.95 368.24 31-Mar-21 751.6 421.53 3.01 304.74 301.26 30-Sep-21 717.55 160.46 4.53 344.32 262.45 31-Mar-22 758.56 456.7 52.14 395.26 228.93 30-Sep-22 770.95 225.76 30.51 449.18 214.64

(*Source: Chittorgarh)

Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital and CLSA are the investment banks working on the IPO. The law firms Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal are the legal advisors, according to the draft papers filed with the markets regulator.

