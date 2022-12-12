Sula Vineyards has been the market leader in the Indian wine industry, both in terms of sales volume and value since FY2009. Its market share in the 100 per cent wine category increased from 33 per cent in FY2009 to 52 per cent in FY2022.

Sula Vineyards IPO Opens Today: Key Things To Keep In Mind Before Applying

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards is going to hit the primary market today. The company is India’s largest wine producer and seller as of March 31, 2022.

SULA VINEYARDS IPO DETAILS

IPO Dates Dec 12, 2022 to Dec 14, 2022 Listing Date (Tentative) Dec 22, 2022 Basis of Allotment (Tentative) Dec 19, 2022 Initiation of Refunds (Tentative) Dec 20, 2022 Credit of Shares to Demat (Tentative) Dec 21, 2022 Face Value ₹2 per share Price ₹340 to ₹357 per share Lot Size 42 Shares Issue Size 26,900,530 shares of ₹2

(aggregating up to ₹960.35 Cr) Offer for Sale 26,900,530 shares of ₹2

(aggregating up to ₹960.35 Cr) Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At BSE, NSE QIB Shares Offered Not more than 50% of the Offer NII (HNI) Shares Offered Not less than 15% of the Offer Retail Shares Offered Not less than 35% of the Offer Company Promoters Rajeev Samant is the company promoter.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT SULA VINEYARDS

As of March 31, 2021, Sula Vineyards has been one of the fastest growing alcohol beverage companies in India with a CAGR of 13.7 per cent between fiscals 2011 and 2022.

Sula Vineyards produces 56 different labels of wine with 13 distinct brands including the flagship brand Sula, RASA, Dindori, The source, Satori, Madera and Dia.

Sula Vineyards has set up the largest wine distribution network in the country with close to 13,000 retail touchpoints across the country as of 2021.

Through its Wine Tourism Business facilities in Nashik and Bengaluru, the company has strong direct-to-customer channel. As per Chittorgarh, Sul Vineyards has entered into long-term supply arrangements (of up to 12 years) with grape growers for approximately 2,290 acres as of September 30, 2022.

The company has a sales force of 141 permanent employees as of September 30, 2022.

Sula Vineyards’ distribution platform is spread across 50 distributors, 11 corporations, 7 company depots, and 3 defence units as of September 30, 2022. The company also has over 23,000 points of sale (including 13,500 retail touchpoints and over 9,000 hotels, restaurants and caterers) as of March 31, 2022, as per Chittorgarh.

Period Ended Total revenue (₹ Crores) EBITDAE (₹ Crores) PAT (₹ Crores) Total Assets (₹ Crores) EPS (₹) Sep 30, 2022 224.07 64.31 30.51 770.95 3.71 March 31, 2022 453.92 116.07 52.14 758.56 6.53 March 31, 2021 417.96 64.51 3.01 751.6 0.38 March 31, 2020 521.63 50.49 -15.94 831.04 -2.01

Source: Zerodha



