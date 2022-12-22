Market experts have observed that Sula Vineyards IPO grey market premium is negative today. They say shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a discount of Rs 15 in the grey market. The grey market is signaling that Sula Vineyards IPO listing may take place around Rs 342 per equity share.

Sula Vineyards To Debut On BSE, NSE Today. Will Shareholders, Public-Market Investors Be Happy?

Mumbai: Sula Vineyards IPO listing date has been fixed on December 22, today, according to information available on the BSE website. It also said that the listing of Sula Vineyards’ shares will take place in a special pre open session today morning.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, December 22, 2022, the equity shares of Sula Vineyards Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said the BSE notice.

Even though Sula Vineyards has positioned itself as a dominant player in a niche segment, the investor response to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) was lukewarm. Market experts are expecting the listing to be on par with or at a discount to the final issue price.

The IPO was subscribed 2.33 times during December 12-14, 2022, with every category fully subscribed but the overall investor response fell short of analyst expectations.

Due to weak stock market sentiments, both experts and grey market are signaling a flat debut for Sula Vineyards as its shares hit Dalal Street.

“Sula Vineyards Ltd enjoys the benefit of high entry barriers and has the largest wine distribution network and sales presence. Its financial performance is also improving. This issue of Sula Vineyards had a P/E valuation of 54.67, which seems fully priced; the issue, however, was a complete offer for sale, and low promoter holdings is also a concern. Looking at the current market conditions, it will not be fair to hope much from its listing, and we can expect a flat to negative listing,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, as reported by Mint.

Sula Vineyards IPO GMP

Market experts have observed that Sula Vineyards IPO grey market premium is negative today. They say shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a discount of Rs 15 in the grey market. The grey market is signaling that Sula Vineyards IPO listing may take place around Rs 342 per equity share.



