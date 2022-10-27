Sumbul Touqueer Khan Aka Imlie

The Imlie actress underwent an amazing transformation for this photoshoot. Sumbul’s style in real life is much more trendy and vibrant, unlike her on-screen character. Sumbul dons a simple kurta pajama with a braided hairstyle and simple makeup in the TV show Imlie. However, in real life, the actress loves to keep it classy. Her Instagram pictures are full of her trendy and stunning looks.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Published Date: October 27, 2022 10:52 PM IST