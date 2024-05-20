Home

Summer Holidays For Punjab Schools Starting From Tuesday Due To Heatwave, Govt Passes Order

Several areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range.

Punjab Schools Summer Holidays: In response to the intense heatwave, the Punjab government declared summer vacations for all government, aided, and private schools from May 21 until June 30. The northern region is currently experiencing a harsh heatwave, with many areas in Punjab and Haryana recording maximum temperatures between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The Education Department, in its order, said that keeping in mind the warning issued by the weather office regarding heatwave conditions and the health of children, holidays are being declared in Punjab’s schools, government, aided, and private.

The Education Department had on Saturday changed the school timing to keep classes open from 7 am till noon. This order was to be enforced till May 31.

Delhi Schools Closed With Immediate Effect

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday asked all private and government-aided schools to close the institutes with immediate effect given the heatwave conditions.

The Directorate of Education has issued a circular and said that all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in other areas. The weather department has also issued a red alert for the next five days.

Himachal Pradesh School Timings Changed

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh on Monday announced changes in the state’s school timings a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a heatwave alert for eight out of 12 districts in the state, barring Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul & Spiti.

As per an order issued by the state’s Directorate of Higher Education, all schools in Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area of Solan, and Poanta sahib and Nahan in Sirmaur district, have been ordered to change class timings from 7.30 AM to 1 PM.

Himachal Heatwave

On Sunday, most parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under intense heat as maximum temperatures stayed three to six degrees Celsius above the season’s normal.

Una was the hottest in the state on Sunday with the maximum temperature reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri recording 44 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur at 42.4 degrees Celsius, Dhaula Kuan at 41.9 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at 40.3 degrees Celsius, Berthin 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Kangra 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological center in Shimla on Sunday issued a yellow alert for a heatwave for the next four days.

