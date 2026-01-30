PEEKSKILL, N.Y.

Jan. 30, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Sun River Health has been selected as a 2025 Quality Award winner by the New York State Department of Health’s Center for Quality Improvement & Innovation for outstanding work in meaningfully involving people living with HIV in the development and implementation of a QI project to improve nutritional health literacy and viral suppression. The CQII Quality Award Program recognizes Ryan White HIV / AIDS Program recipients, subrecipients, and affiliated individuals who have made outstanding progress in improving HIV care by implementing and sustaining quality improvement activities. The purpose is to celebrate successes, increase the visibility of quality champions, and provide real world examples of QI for HIV programs. Sun River Health has fostered participation of people living with HIV in QI processes through several mechanisms, including an HIV QI subcommittee which includes clinical, operations and quality assurance staff as well as peer navigators and Consumer Advisory Board members who collaboratively analyze gaps in care, assess performance metrics, and identify strategies for improvement. Client feedback and input is complemented by annual client satisfaction surveys, which shape organization-wide QI priorities and are integrated into program planning.Sun River Health is a network of 50 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, Sun River Health delivers high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health was founded in 1975 after four African American mothers started efforts to open a community health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to individuals and families in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 50 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.SOURCE Sun River Health