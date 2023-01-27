Sundar Picks Allen, Chapman In Same Over

live
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score: An In-form team India will look to start the three match T20I series against New Zealand on a winning note.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score And Latest Match Updates
Finn Allen has got New Zealand off to a blazing start. He is looking to play aggressively and is hurting the Indian bowlers. New Zealand have got a good platform to post a big score.
India had a magnificent outing in the ODI series as they defeated New Zealand 3-0. The focus now shifts to the T20I format. Big guns like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are not part of the squad and the onus of taking the team to a win will rely on the youngsters.
Hardik Pandya will return as India skipper for the T20I series and will have the services of Shubman Gill, who had a stellar ODI series, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav – the No.1 T20I batter, Rahul Tripathi. The bowling also looks sorted with Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav at disposal.
The visitors will feel that the shorter format will give them a greater opportunity to win a game. Devon Conway picked up form in the final ODI and whacked a century. Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are some other players to watch out for.
7:27 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Boom! Allen is unstoppable at the moment. Whacks Sundar for yet another six. Proper slog sweep. Oh wait, Allen is out after hitting one out of the park. Hits straight into the hands of Sueya at deep square. This is poor cricket from Allen, can’t hit every ball for six and India are delighted. NZ 43/1 in 4.2
7:24 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 37 runs in the first 4 overs, a great platform for the likes of Glenn Phillips and other hitters sitting down in the order. NZ need 180 plus on this belter of a surface.
7:21 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bang! Finn Allen starts off the over with a magnificent six over long on. Stood still and lofted the floater by Arshdeep over the boundary.
7:18 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The wicket looks a belter, NZ will look to get a score of over 180.
7:16 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Now Washington Sundar called in to bowl the 3rd over. A unique strategy by Hardik Pandya
7:15 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: New Zealand are off to a flier as Finn Allen has looked to attack the Indian bowlers and it has paid off so far. NZ 23/0 in 2
7:06 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Finn Allen is looking to be aggressive. Lofts Pandya over mid-off for a boundary and then slogs one down the ground for another boundary.. New Zealand are away. NZ 12/0 in 1
7:04 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya to start with the new ball for India.
7:01 PM IST
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The players are out there for the national anthem, play is just about to get underway.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 6:12 PM IST
Updated Date: January 27, 2023 7:28 PM IST
