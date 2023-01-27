Sundar Picks Allen, Chapman In Same Over

Home

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score: An In-form team India will look to start the three match T20I series against New Zealand on a winning note.

Summary







Last Wicket: Mark Chapman c & b Washington Sundar 0 (4) – 43/2 in 4.6 Over Devon Conway (W) 5* (3) 1×4, 0x6 Washington Sundar (2-0-9-2)* Arshdeep Singh (2-0-22-0)

Finn Allen has got New Zealand off to a blazing start. He is looking to play aggressively and is hurting the Indian bowlers. New Zealand have got a good platform to post a big score.

India had a magnificent outing in the ODI series as they defeated New Zealand 3-0. The focus now shifts to the T20I format. Big guns like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are not part of the squad and the onus of taking the team to a win will rely on the youngsters.

Hardik Pandya will return as India skipper for the T20I series and will have the services of Shubman Gill, who had a stellar ODI series, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav – the No.1 T20I batter, Rahul Tripathi. The bowling also looks sorted with Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav at disposal.

The visitors will feel that the shorter format will give them a greater opportunity to win a game. Devon Conway picked up form in the final ODI and whacked a century. Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are some other players to watch out for.











