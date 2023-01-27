National

Sundar Picks Allen, Chapman In Same Over

admin
30Views
Read Time:3 Minute, 36 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Ranchi: Sundar Picks Allen, Chapman In Same Over

live

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score: An In-form team India will look to start the three match T20I series against New Zealand on a winning note.

Devon Conway (W)

5* (3) 1×4, 0x6

Washington Sundar

(2-0-9-2)*

Arshdeep Singh

(2-0-22-0)

ind vs nz 1st T20I, ind vs nz 1st T20I, ind vs nz 1st T20I, ind vs nz live score, ind vs nz prediction, ind vs nz dream11, ind vs nz scorecard, ind vs nz 2023, ind vs nz today match, ind vs nz 1st T20I scorecard, India vs Sri lanka live score, ranchi, ind vs nz 1st T20I, ind vs nz 1st T20I 2023, India vs new zealand 1st T20I, new Zealand vs india 1st T20I, ind vs nz live 1st T20I, ind vs nz 1st T20I playing 11, ind vs nz 2023, ind vs nz 1st T20I squad, NZ 1st T20I squad, IND 1st T20I squad, ind vs nz squad, ind vs nz 1st T20I, ind vs nz live, ind vs nz live score ,live score, ind vs nz score, ind vs nz live score, India vs new zealand Live, ind vs nz 1st T20I, ind vs nz 1st T20I live, ind vs nz 1st T20I, 1st T20I, ind vs nz live updates, 1st T20I, live streaming, Hotstar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, India Cricket Team, New Zealand Cricket Team, Cricket News, 1st T20I News, Latest 1st T20I Cricket News, Cricket, 1st T20I cricket, cricket
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Updates

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score And Latest Match Updates

Finn Allen has got New Zealand off to a blazing start. He is looking to play aggressively and is hurting the Indian bowlers. New Zealand have got a good platform to post a big score.

India had a magnificent outing in the ODI series as they defeated New Zealand 3-0. The focus now shifts to the T20I format. Big guns like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are not part of the squad and the onus of taking the team to a win will rely on the youngsters.

Hardik Pandya will return as India skipper for the T20I series and will have the services of Shubman Gill, who had a stellar ODI series, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav – the No.1 T20I batter, Rahul Tripathi. The bowling also looks sorted with Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav at disposal.

The visitors will feel that the shorter format will give them a greater opportunity to win a game. Devon Conway picked up form in the final ODI and whacked a century. Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are some other players to watch out for.




  • 7:27 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Boom! Allen is unstoppable at the moment. Whacks Sundar for yet another six. Proper slog sweep. Oh wait, Allen is out after hitting one out of the park. Hits straight into the hands of Sueya at deep square. This is poor cricket from Allen, can’t hit every ball for six and India are delighted. NZ 43/1 in 4.2



  • 7:24 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 37 runs in the first 4 overs, a great platform for the likes of Glenn Phillips and other hitters sitting down in the order. NZ need 180 plus on this belter of a surface.



  • 7:21 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bang! Finn Allen starts off the over with a magnificent six over long on. Stood still and lofted the floater by Arshdeep over the boundary.



  • 7:18 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The wicket looks a belter, NZ will look to get a score of over 180.



  • 7:16 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Now Washington Sundar called in to bowl the 3rd over. A unique strategy by Hardik Pandya



  • 7:15 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: New Zealand are off to a flier as Finn Allen has looked to attack the Indian bowlers and it has paid off so far. NZ 23/0 in 2



  • 7:06 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Finn Allen is looking to be aggressive. Lofts Pandya over mid-off for a boundary and then slogs one down the ground for another boundary.. New Zealand are away. NZ 12/0 in 1



  • 7:04 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya to start with the new ball for India.



  • 7:01 PM IST


    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The players are out there for the national anthem, play is just about to get underway.




Topics




Published Date: January 27, 2023 6:12 PM IST



Updated Date: January 27, 2023 7:28 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories