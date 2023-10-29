Sunfeast Mom’s Magic Celebrates Mothers with 1008 Durga Avatars

Launches #HarMaaDurga campaign during this auspicious season to honour mothers of every home in Bengal

Will showcase one-of-its-kind 1008 AI-Generated physical Durga Avatars of real mothers at the Ahiritola Pujo Pandal

ITCs Sunfeast Moms Magic, a leading brand that celebrates mothers is delighted to introduce its unique campaign, #HarMaaDurga. This campaign, launched on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, aims to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible strength and resilience that every mother possesses.

Gautam Bhattacharya recalls even her mom on this occasion and with his post

As part of this, Sunfeast Moms Magic collaborated with mothers in Kolkata and for the first time ever, will be presenting 1008 Durga avatars. Inspired by the 1008 names of Durga maa the avatars will be the embodiment of the goddess in reality. Each physical avatar represents a real mother transformed into the divine Durga Maa using AI technology.

ITC Moms Magic – Har Maa Durga

In a world where mothers work their magic every day to protect her children from external forces, Sunfeast Moms Magic recognizes the similarities between mothers and the divine goddess Durga Maa, who also weaves her magic to fiercely protect her disciples.

The Sunfeast Mom’s Magic 1008 Durga Pujo Pandal at Ahiritola, was inaugurated on 19th Oct 2023 in a grand ceremony attended by renowned celebrity Koel Mallick and accomplished Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly. Adding to the excitement, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, graced the event with his presence and honoured the Durga avatar created of his mother. He enthusiastically engaged with his fans, and expressed his admiration for the unique concept making the occasion even more special.

One of the other key attractions of the Sunfeast Mom’s Magic 1008 Pujo pandal is that it intricately captures the essence of a mother. The interiors have been meticulously crafted and every art displayed at the centrum beautifully brings alive the role and significance of mothers in our lives. It truly evokes the emotion of every mother and her children, whether it is laying the foundation of knowledge & education, singing him/her lullabies or lovingly feeding her child.

Commenting on this unique campaign, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits & Cakes, said, “We believe in the magic of mothers, and our #HarMaaDurga initiative is a tribute to the magic that they weave in our lives every day. By using AI to depict real mothers as Durga Maa, we aim to highlight the inherent power of every mother. Sunfeast Moms Magic celebrates the tireless dedication, exceptional warmth of mothers and appreciates them for their extraordinary superpower.“ This Puja also witnessed the first ever integration of Artificial Intelligence and Projection Mapping, leading to a 25 feet Projection with Durga Maa Avatars of 1008 real Moms Of Calcutta. This projection was powered by Xperia Alive Group.

Mom’s Magic reached out to 100 societies in Kolkata, and invited mothers to participate in #HarMaaDurgaa initiative. The photos of these moms were then transformed to create Durga Maa avatars.

Sunfeast Moms Magic invites everyone to join the #HarMaaDurga movement. Through the campaign website, anyone can create their mom’s Durga avatar by uploading her photo. They can share it on social media with friends and family, further magnifying the message of #HarMaaDurga.