Suniel Shetty Confirms Kartik Aaryan Has NOT Replaced Akshay Kumar, Read on

Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty, in his latest statement in the media, confirms that nobody can replace Akshay Kumar in the film. He talks about the reports of Kartik Aaryan joining the film’s cast.

Hera Pheri 3 Suneil Shetty Confirms Kartik Aaryan Has NOT Replaced Akshay Kumar, Read on

Hera Pheri 3 cast: Ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced by the makers, there are a lot of speculations around Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in it. However, seems like there’s a little twist to the whole scene. In an interview now, Suniel Shetty, who plays one of the lead roles in the comedy franchise, reveals that Kartik has not replaced Akshay in the film.

Speaking to an entertainment portal on Wednesday, the actor clarified that Kartik has been approached for a different role in Hera Pheri 3 because no one can replace Akshay in the film.”That (getting Akshay back in the film) would be the best thing to happen. There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there’s no argument,” he said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

SUNIEL SHETTY’S STATEMENT ON KARTIK REPLACING AKSHAY IN HERA PHERI 3

Suniel’s statement put an end to the rumour of Kartik playing the iconic role – Raju – in the third instalment of the Hera Pheri series. This is one of the most popular roles played by any actor in Hindi cinema, and it definitely, is a shining performance in Akshay’s resume.

Earlier this month, Akshay revealed that he is not associated with Hera Pheri 3 in any capacity because he didn’t agree with the script. While speaking at an event in Delhi, he said, “Hera Pheri has been a part of me. A lot of people have memories and even I have good memories of it. But I feel sad that we haven’t made the third part for so many years. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the screenplay and the script. I was not happy with it.”

Amid all these speculations and interesting statements, it should be noted that the makers of Hera Pheri 3 haven’t officially announced the film yet. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hera Pheri 3!



