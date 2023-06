Rohit Sharma’s disappointing dismissal during India’s clash against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at The Oval has drawn attention and raised concerns about his recent form. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his observations on the matter, dissecting the cheap dismissals of India’s top-order batters and highlighting the struggles faced by Rohit since the IPL 2023.

Gavaskar acknowledged that the loss of Shubman Gill early in the innings was a significant blow to the team, and Rohit’s dismissal, playing across the line, was not entirely surprising considering his recent form.

“Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of touches in the IPL. So, him playing across the line was not that much of a surprise,” he said on Star Sports.

He further pointed out Cheteshwar Pujara’s failure to adequately cover his stumps, resulting in another dismissal that could have been avoided. Gavaskar credited the Australian bowlers for their exceptional line and length, creating uncertainty and challenging even the best batters.

Despite the criticism towards India’s top-order, Gavaskar also welcomed the return of Ajinkya Rahane, the former vice-captain, to the Test team. Having showcased an impressive transformation during the IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rahane demonstrated his grit and determination at The Oval, crafting an unbeaten knock of 29* off 71 balls.

Surviving a no-ball from Pat Cummins, Rahane forged a crucial partnership of 71 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (48), displaying resilience and fighting spirit to keep India in contention.

Gavaskar lauded Rahane’s exceptional form in the IPL and highlighted his rejuvenated approach as a Test player. He noted that Rahane had been willing to take on the bowlers and had experienced a renaissance in his batting style.

Having last played a Test match in January 2022 against New Zealand, Rahane’s impressive comeback has instilled confidence in Gavaskar. The cricketing legend emphasised the significance of Rahane’s luck with the no-ball incident and expressed hope that he would continue his fine performance, guiding India towards a competitive total against Australia.

Updated: 09 Jun 2023, 08:29 AM IST

