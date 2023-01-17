Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Difference Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Says Risk Percentage is 90 Percent
”The difference between four and six is just two runs but the risk percentage is 90”- Sunil Gavaskar.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest batsmen of our generation and are often compared of who is the greater of the two. Former India international and legend Sunil Gavaskar might have given the perfect comparison between the two batters.
The legendary batter says that batters like Rohit Sharma are fearless and always take a lot of risk and goes for the lofted shots and eventually get out at times. On the other hand Virat Kohli will play ground shots till he reaches a hundred and then he will take off.
“If you watched Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma bat, they take a lot of risk. They always try to hit a six. Virat Kohli plays along-the-ground shots till he reaches hundred. After that he goes for the lofted shots. When Rohit Sharma gets out, he does it while trying for hit a six. Despite playing risk-free shots, Kohli’s scoring rate is more than run a ball, which is a good thing. It is not necessary that you only go for six in limited-overs cricket. The difference between four and six is just two runs but the risk percentage is 90,” he said.
Kohli is having a great time with the bat as far as ODI cricket is concerned. He ended 2022 with a hundred against Bangladesh and now gets 2 centuries in three matches in the home series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma on the other hand scored 83 and 42 as two of his best scores in the 3-0 ODI series win over the Lankan Lions.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:17 PM IST
