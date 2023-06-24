Sunil Gavaskar questions Cheteshwar Pujara’s omission from India’s test squad, says ‘one man has been singled out’

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticized Cheteshwar Pujara’s omission from the Indian test squad for West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara was a part of India’s playing 11 against Australia for the World Test Championship Final.
