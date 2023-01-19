Home

Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Ishan Kishan For Fake Appeal Against Tom Latham

Ind vs NZ: Gavaskar said had it been a joke with Latham it was justified, but the appeal should not have been made.

Hyderabad: Things got a little strange at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad when India’s wicketkeeper came up with a fake appeal against Tom Latham in the opening ODI. Latham had done it earlier and Kishan tried to repeat it. But it has not gone down well with former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, who reckons that it was okay till Kishan did not appeal. Gavaskar said had it been a joke with Latham it was justified, but the appeal should not have been made.

“As a joke, it was ok. But then to go and appeal, don’t think that is the right thing to do. As a joke to maybe say or suggest to Tom Latham that what had happened earlier on when India were batting… that is understandable. But not to appeal. That is not on. That is not cricket,” Gavaskar said on-air.

Earlier in the game, Latham did something similar when Hardik Pandya was batting. Daryl Mitchell got Hardik in what could be termed an umpiring blunder. The replays clearly showed that the ball went over the stumps and it was Latham’s hand that removed the bails. Unfortunately, the third umpire felt otherwise and Hardik was given out.

Meanwhile, thanks to Shubman Gill’s 208 – India edged New Zealand by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI takes place on Saturday in Raipur.



