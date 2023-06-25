Sunil Gavaskar slams selectors for not giving senior players a break, says ‘they have played a lot of cricket’

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has hit out at the selection committee for not giving the senior players a break in the two-Test series against the West Indies. Gavaskar pointed out that the team’s focus should now be on the white-ball format ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.
