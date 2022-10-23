Sunil Gavaskars GOLD Celebration On Indias Thrilling Win Is Unmissable, Watch Video

New Delhi: It was a day of absolute estacy for Indian cricket fans as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in an absolutely thrilling encounter. Virat Kohli produced an epic masterclass after a long hiatus as Indian cricket fans went into a pre-festive mood. This victory also served as a comeback to Pakistan’s 10-wicket win against India in 2021 T20 World Cup.Also Read – Bangladesh vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming, Match 17 T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

The celebration by Sunil Gavaskar is gold. pic.twitter.com/5RkFtEJ1nx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

The 73-year-old, who is part of the ICC commentary team, was standing near the boundary alongside the likes of Irfan Pathan and Kris Srikanth, and as R Ashwin hit the winning runs, Gavaskar jumped and clapped continuously in jubilation.

Irfan shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: “What scenes here at the MCG. Even the great sunny ji couldn’t stop dancing. Virat you are the real king indiaaaaa. indiaaaaaaaaaa.”

Virat Kohli reiterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls to power India to an incredible victory over Pakistan in front of 90,293 fans.

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Inputs from IANS