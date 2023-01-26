Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is The Indian Thor in New Poster, Check Release Date

Gadar 2 release date and new poster out: Sunny Deol ditches handpump for a mighty hammer in the latest glimpse of his character Tara Singh on the poster.

Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is The Indian Thor in New Poster, Check Release Date (Photo: Zee Studios)

Gadar 2 Release Date: Sunny Deol is back to entertain the audience with the story of ‘Tara Singh’, one of his most beloved characters. The actor announced the release date of his upcoming movie – Gadar 2 – with a new poster on Thursday, Republic Day. Sunny, dressed in a black pathani kurta and salwar, looks powerful on the poster. He holds a hammer with a familiar rage in his eyes as visuals of destruction and burning vehicles are seen in the background.

GADAR 2 RELEASE DATE

Gadar 2 will be hitting the screens as the big Independence Day release this year. The Anil Sharma directorial is slated for release on August 11 as a non-holiday film. However, if it successfully attracts the audience to theatres, the film will enjoy a good week 1 collection with the August 15th holiday falling off on a Tuesday.

While speaking about returning with Gadar 2, Sunny told the media via a press release, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but he went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!

This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

GADAR 2 TO HIT THE SCREENS AROUND INDEPENDENCE DAY

Gadar, a 2001 movie, which was a non-holiday release, broke many Box Office records despite facing a clash with Aamir Khan’s successful film Lagaan. Gadar 2 is coming after a huge gap of 22 years. However, the buzz around the comeback of Tara Singh and Sakeena is still the same. The sequel is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office on its opening day and the rest will depend on the content.

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Singh in lead roles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Gadar 2!



