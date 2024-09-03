Home

News

Delhi Weather Update: Sunny Skies, Warm Days Return To National Capital After Long Time; Detailed Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city for Wednesday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi weather- Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi residents witnessed a sunny day on Tuesday after an extended spell of cloudy weather, as the maximum temperature climbed slightly to 36.2 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average by over two degrees, according to the meteorological department.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city for Wednesday. Meanwhile, the capital will remain under a ‘yellow’ alert for the next two days, according to the Met.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the IMD’s colour code, a ‘yellow’ alert warns people to “be aware”, forecasting bad weather conditions that could worsen, potentially disrupting daily life.

On Monday, after a morning rain, the city recorded a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature rose three degrees higher. The humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 60 per cent during the day, according to weather data.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT said.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 88 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Gujarat’s Seasonal Rainfall Surpasses 116 pc

Heavy rains have once again battered Gujarat, with the southern part of the state bearing the brunt of heavy downpour. In the last 24 hours, the Valia taluka in Bharuch district has emerged as the most affected area, recording 12 inches rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar.

The districts of Dang and Tapi also witnessed substantial rainfall, with Dang receiving an average of over 6 inches and Tapi over 5 inches of downpour. Mangrol in Surat, Vaghai in Dang, Narmada, and Uchchal in Tapi each received over 7 inches of rain. Meanwhile, Dolvan in Tapi, Subir in Dang, Nadiad in Kheda, and Vansda in Navsari districts recorded more than 6 inches rainfall.

Other regions, including Lunawada in Mahisagar, Kapadwanj in Kheda, and multiple talukas in Panchmahal, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Narmada, and Mehsana districts saw rainfall exceeding 4 inches.

(With inputs from agencies)











