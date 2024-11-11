Sunrise of Certified Real Estate Professionals: Lamrin Tech Skills University Awards Certification to the First Batch of ‘RESEED’

Punjab-based Lamrin Tech Skills University (LTSU) organized maiden convocation ceremony for its first batch of one-of-its-kind course “RESEED” (Reinforcing Skill Education for Employability Development) offering 100% placement opportunities. This course is designed in sync with the honourable Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the skill capital of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Kaura, Chancellor, LTSU said, “Throughout the world, certification of real estate professionals has always followed the enactment of RERA, which opens the door for professional growth. Being the first batch of RESEED, you’re lucky representing the most promising industry and being ahead in this sphere.”

Mr. Arjun Nanda, CEO and Founder of YHATAW, Nobel Mark School Tech and Home Tatva said, “It is ironic that we need a certification for selling an insurance policy of Rs. 50,000, but not a house worth Rs. 100 Cr! RESEED aims to empower the real estate professionals with technical and general knowhow of real estate sector, so that they could meet the customers with renewed sense of knowledge and confidence.”

“Realty market in India has matured to become much more organized and transparent. Time has come to have a unified policy for the real estate sector. We are preparing a white paper with suggestion of ‘One Nation, One RERA’, which will yield plethora of benefits and employment opportunities in India while providing significant boost to the economy,” added Mr. Arjun Nanda.

Elaborating on objective, Col Vimal Kapoor, Director, Learning & Development, Nobel Mark School Tech, who is also the director of the course, said, “Through this course, we want to empower the professional. RESEED is not just a course, but a transformational journey, which has been designed to equip the realty professionals with necessary skills and knowledge, so that they could help make real estate industry organized and professional.”

From the maiden RESEED batch, 28 pass outs received certificates from Dr. Sandeep Singh Kaura, Mr. Vineet Nanda, Chairman, Regional Urban Infra Committee, FICCI, Col. (retd.) Vimal Kapoor, Mr. Akash Bansal, Senior Director & India Lead, JLL, Mr. Arjun Nanda and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Dean – University College of Commerce and Management, LTU in the presence of senior faculty members.

This highly focused, research based and employability oriented real estate education program with 100% placement record is envisaged under Centre for Specialized Training under the brand name RESEED, and is being run by Stellar School of Real Estate under LTSU. This is the First-of-its-kind real estate industry focused Certificate Level program where Faculty comprises of blend of academic and industry practitioners will train the candidates including young aspirants and working professionals of real estate companies and their channel partners to train them into a whole new crop of real estate professionals to become a high-performing asset to always demonstrate best industry practice.