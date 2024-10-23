Sunrise Spices cherishes the Success of its AI-Powered Pandal-Hopping initiative with Abir Chatterjee

ITC Sunrise Spices is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its AI-powered Durga Puja campaign, designed in collaboration with Bengali actor – Abir Chatterjee. This innovative initiative brought the magic of Kolkata’s grand Durga Puja pandals to participants’ screens, offering a personalized, immersive experience through cutting-edge AI technology.

Known for its commitment to innovation, Sunrise Spices has once again raised the bar by merging the cultural richness of Durga Puja with advanced AI technology. This initiative enabled participants to upload a selfie, which was then transformed into a customized AI video featuring them alongside Abir Chatterjee, touring some of the most beautifully decorated pandals in Kolkata. The result was an immersive and accessible celebration, breaking geographical boundaries and allowing people from across the country to experience the magic of Pujo.

The response to this unique initiative was remarkable. Over 29,000 people participated and got their personalized AI videos created, bringing the joy of Durga Puja to participants across Bengal.

“We’re excited by the incredible response to this campaign, which blends the rich traditions of Durga Puja with state-of-the-art AI technology,” said Piyush Mishra, Business Head, Sunrise Spices. “What makes this initiative truly unique is the AI face-swapping feature that allowed users to immerse themselves in the pandal-hopping experience, making it feel personal and engaging. This innovation helped us bring the joy of Durga Puja to thousands of people, no matter where they were, breaking physical boundaries and offering a fresh way to celebrate together.”

Participants also enthusiastically shared their virtual pandal-hopping experiences on social media using the hashtag #PandalvisitwithAbir, vying for a chance to be featured in a special video montage with Abir Chatterjee, commemorating their best Durga Puja moments.