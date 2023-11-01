Sunteck Beach Residences Host Mumbai’s Largest Beach Festival with Performances by Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi

Sunteck Realty, Mumbai’s renowned luxury developer’s Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR), a marquee luxury beachfront destination attracted thousands of attendees for a weekend filled with music & merriment. This beachfront destination emulates the opulent lifestyle, which SBR celebrated with headlining performances by renowned artists like Sunidhi Chauhan & Amit Trivedi.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi Live in Concert at Sunteck Beach Residences

Beyond the musical performances, the event was a celebration of unity, echoing the spirit of Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s vibrant community. A range of fun zones transported people back to carefree childhood days, featuring larger-than-life activities. These zones allowed them to capture the spellbinding vistas offered by Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR), creating a perfect reflection of the luxurious lifestyle.

In bustling cities like Mumbai, not everyone gets an opportunity to experience the serenity and beauty of living by the sea. Sunteck Beach Residences bridged this gap and allowed Mumbaikars to experience the charm of beachside living. Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR), an embodiment of a peaceful seaside paradise, offered people a chance to bask in the joy of the beach and escape the urban chaos without leaving the city.

Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) spanning over an expansive 50 acres with residences for the discerning few has been meticulously designed to offer an oasis of beachfront luxury. A perfect abode for the beach generation, Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) has an array of luxurious amenities. An executive clubhouse marvel to relax and rejuvenate, high-street for retail therapy, picturesque landscaped gardens, golf, pool among many more.

Anupma Khetan, the customer experience evangelist at Sunteck Realty, encapsulated the essence of Sunteck Waves, stating, “We are dedicated to bringing the best of both worlds together – a blend of upscale living and a sense of community. Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR), a property by the picturesque beach, is the realisation of our vision for creating an exhilarating experience for every individual who comes to enjoy the expanse of SBR. It is a true reflection of our commitment to offering an unrivalled lifestyle experience. We want to bring to life everyone’s aspiration of living by the beach.“

Talking about her experience, Sunidhi Chauhan, said “The energy and excitement among the people were infectious, and the wonderful ambiance at SBR, set in the backdrop of the beach, created the perfect unforgettable experience. It was a pleasure to perform here and be part of Sunteck celebrating the spirit of unity and community.“

Echoing Sunidhi’s sentiment, Amit Trivedi added, “It was a sheer delight to be celebrating with an enthusiastic community at Sunteck Beach Residences. The joy in the air was palpable, and the wonderful beach vibe added an extra layer of magic to the festivities. The event beautifully captured the essence of a vibrant, united celebration, and Im grateful to have been a part of it.“

Sunteck Waves showcased the joy of community and highlighted the core offerings of Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR), where luxury living by the beach is no longer a dream, but a reality that redefines Mumbais vibrant lifestyle.

About Sunteck Beach Residences

Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR) is a marquee luxury destination spread over approximately 50 acres that offers an unparalleled beachside living experience, where luxury meets the serene beauty of the coastline. Nestled in a prime location along the Suruchi Beach, this remarkable property redefines opulence with its world-class amenities, spacious residences, and breath-taking sea views. Experience the perfect blend of beachfront tranquillity and modern sophistication at Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR).

About Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest-growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies. SRL has an immaculate track record of having one of the lowest net Debt/Equity ratios, financial prudency, and sustainable growth. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands – ‘Signature’: Uber luxury residences, ‘Signia’: Ultra luxury residences, ‘Sunteck City’: Premium luxury residences, Sunteck Beach Residences: Marquee Luxury Destination, ‘Sunteck World’: Aspirational luxury residences, ‘Sunteck’: Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon – the largest township of MMR’s Western Suburbs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Sunteck Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.