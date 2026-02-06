GENYOUth, Oakland Unified School District, Bay Area Host Committee, and Purpose-Driven Supporters Celebrate 60-School Community Initiative Increasing Access to 9 Million School Meals and Expanding Physical Activity Opportunities for Over 33,000 Bay Area Students

OAKLAND, Calif.

Feb. 5, 2026



National nonprofit GENYOUth and purpose-minded supporters today celebrated the successful completion of the Super Schools community initiative at Grass Valley Elementary School in Oakland, California. In recognition of Super Bowl LX, Super Schools has provided nutrition equipment grants and NFL FLAG-In-School kits to 60 Bay Area schools, delivering a powerful legacy of impact just days before kickoff of the Big Game. Joining members of the Seattle Seahawks Cheerleaders are (left to right) Dr. Denise Saddler, superintendent of Oakland Unified School District; Monica Bauer, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Social Impact; Jamila Casimere-Smith, a member of the Grass Valley Elementary School staff who received two tickets to GENYOUth’s Taste of the NFL event in honor of her devotion to the Grass Valley community; Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth; Cat Cora, the first female Iron Chef; and Casey Beckner, principal of Grass Valley Elementary School.

